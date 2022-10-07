PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Zipline tours at Pipestem State Park are open now through the end of October.
The forests at Pipestem are filled with deciduous trees — predominantly oaks and maples — that explode with rich colors of red, orange and yellow each fall, making this one of the best times of the year to zipline.
The tour begins at the top of the Canyon Rim Center and works its way down to the bottom of Bluestone Gorge. It consists of nine different ziplines, a cable bridge, a belay system and lasts about three-and-a-half hours. The trip concludes with a tram ride up from the Mountain Creek Lodge back to the where the tour began.
The ziplines are up to 300-feet high and riders can reach speeds up to 50 mph. Tickets are $79 each, they can be purchased at wvstateparks.com or by calling 1-833-WV-Parks.
Pipestem State Park also offers white-water rafting, ax throwing, laser tag, drone flying, skeet shooting, disc golf and more. Pipestemadventures.com has more information about the activities offered at the park, including videos.
Pipestem State Park is just under three hours from Huntington.
