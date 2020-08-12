DANVILLE — A woman was arrested and is facing drug charges following an auto accident on July 24.
According to a criminal complaint completed by West Virginia State Trooper CM Riggleman, Mckenzie Lea Crouse, 27, of Charleston, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, (providing) false information to an officer and driving revoked/DUI at the scene of an accident that she was involved in.
The complaint states that Riggleman responded to an accident at Ramsey Road and Daniel Boone Parkway in Danville. He spoke to the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry that was involved in the accident, who allegedly told the trooper her name was “Jessica McClanahan.” After further investigation, it was determined that the accused was Mckenzie Lea Crouse, according to the report.
The report states that Crouse emptied a large, black bag that was on her back, and the officer observed a small, pink bag that contained several clear bags with pink substance residue, along with several smaller clear bags.
The officer identified a small clear bag containing a white granulated substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Additionally, the trooper identified a white square box with four stamps of fine brown powder he believed to be heroin, according to the report. The trooper located a digital scale, a razor blade and approximately $737 in cash, the report stated.
Boone County 911 informed Riggleman that Crouse’s West Virginia Operators license had been suspended for DUI.
As of CVN print deadline, Crouse was held at Southwestern Regional Jail with no bail, according to jail records.