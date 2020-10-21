Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201021-cvn-blevins.jpg

Keith Allen Blevins

BIM — After a search warrant was issued, the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office combined efforts to arrest and charge a Bim man with drug-related offenses.

According to a criminal complaint prepared by Sgt. EC Eversole, Keith Allen Blevins, 51, of Pond Fork Road, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and possession with intent to deliver marijuana after a search of his home by law enforcement officers recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 200 doses) and a quarter pound of marijuana.

The complaint states that officers also located scales, packaging material and an undisclosed amount of cash.

As of CVN print deadline, Blevins was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 property/surety bond.

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at pperry

@hdmediallc.com or at 304-307-2401.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.