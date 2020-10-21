BIM — After a search warrant was issued, the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office combined efforts to arrest and charge a Bim man with drug-related offenses.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Sgt. EC Eversole, Keith Allen Blevins, 51, of Pond Fork Road, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines and possession with intent to deliver marijuana after a search of his home by law enforcement officers recovered approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 200 doses) and a quarter pound of marijuana.
The complaint states that officers also located scales, packaging material and an undisclosed amount of cash.
As of CVN print deadline, Blevins was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $50,000 property/surety bond.