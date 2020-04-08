ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN, 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Betty Brown Walden, died April 6. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 8, Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, PO Box 74, Hamlin, WV 25523. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ALBERT LANDO WIB WALDEN
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.