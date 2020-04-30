COAL GROVE, Ohio — When people doubted, Sarah Cecil prayed.
The Coal Grove High School track and cross country standout tore her anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus on Oct. 29 and underwent surgery Nov. 27, jeopardizing her goal to run in college. That’s when she fell to her knees and asked God for guidance. She asked her friends and family, too, to pray.
Cecils’ answered prayer came in the form of a scholarship to run at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Kentucky.
“Alice Lloyd’s coach (Brandon Arnold) kept in touch with me, kept checking on me through my rehab and told me they had girls on their team that had had ACL surgery,” Cecil said.
On Wednesday, Cecil became a member of the Eagles. The 5-foot-7 speedster gives Alice Lloyd a standout hurdler and distance runner. She has run 5,000 meters in 22:00, the 100-meter hurdles in 15.89 and the mile in 5:30.
Also a Hornets cheerleader, Cecil didn’t begin running competitively until seventh grade. Since then, she has become a multi-time all-Ohio Valley Conference performer.
“I fell in love with it,” Cecil said of running. “The best part is that even though you’re competitors, you’re like family, too. You help each other, pray for each other and get to know everyone.”
President of Coal Grove’s Christian Youth in Action chapter, Cecil said she plans to major in special education. Her choice of that field was sparked by her involvement with Special Olympics. Cecil said one particular instance sealed her desire to become a teacher.
“One little boy I talked with was non-verbal and had Down Syndrome,” Cecil said. “He started saying back everything I was saying. I knew then special education was my calling. I knew God called me to do it.”
Alice Lloyd is a NAIA member of the River States Conference with Asbury, Brescia, Carlow, Indiana-Kokomo, Midway, Ohio Christian, Point Park Rio Grande and WVU Tech. The Eagles finished ninth in the 11-team league in 2019.
Cecil said she doesn’t mind Alice Lloyd’s rural setting in Knott County, Kentucky, because she lives in the country anyway.