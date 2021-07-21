LOGAN — Gunther-McNeely-Nolan American Legion post 19 in Logan seeks to reactive its Sons of the American Legion Squadron 19, and will be hosting a Squadron meeting/recruitment night from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 16.
All male descendants, adopted sons and stepsons of members of The American Legion, and such male descendants of veterans who died in service during World War I, and Dec. 7, 1941, to date, as set forth in Article IV, Section 1, of the National Constitution of The American Legion, or who died subsequent to their honorable discharge from such service, are eligible for membership in the Sons of The American Legion.
There will be no forms or class of membership except an active membership. If you meet the above requirements and would like to join, bring a copy of your parents’ or grandparents’ DD-214 or discharge papers and the $25 membership dues.
American Legion Post 19 is located at 69A Water St. in Logan.
