My very first column was in 2009. I convinced the editor that her readers needed a clear explanation of the Jay Leno-Conan O’Brien late night fiasco. But, honestly, I just wanted a chance to defend Leno, who I believed was unfairly taking a pounding in the media.
Over the next 13 plus years, I shared my opinion on many other things, and I also had the privilege of talking to some pretty incredible people and sharing their thoughts as well. But with so many more shows to keep track of and network rules that don’t mesh with print deadlines, it’s time to say goodbye.
Ending this column is a decision I’ve wrestled with for quite a while. Every Sunday night, as I’d stare at my laptop trying to figure out what to type, I’d tell myself it was time. And then I’d run into someone telling me how much they love the column and I’d tell myself I had to keep going. But then Sunday night would roll around again and the cycle would start all over. It’s time to stop the cycle.
My original intent for this week’s penultimate column was to walk down memory lane a little, but there was just too much to fit into 500 words. The opportunities I’ve had are genuinely amazing. The people I’ve interviewed, the shows I’ve been able to watch, it’s everything I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid reading “TV Guide” from cover to cover each week. And I am eternally grateful for all of it.
A huge thank you to all of my editors past and present who have helped bring this column to life. Thank you to all of the publicists who have assisted me over the years, with a special shout out to the originals, Tori, Heather and Todd. Thank you to my mom, who fostered my love of television from a very young age. Unfortunately, she passed away before the column began, but as one of the best writers I’ve even known, I can tell you that she was a part of every single column.
Last but not least, I thank all of you, the readers. I’m guessing you didn’t always agree with me, but if I introduced you to just one show that brought you enjoyment — whether I liked it or not — then I accomplished my goal.
A few weeks ago, Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) came the closest of anyone of talking me out of my decision as he told me how much I would be missed. Then he completely caught me off guard by making me promise him something: If he wins an Emmy, I have to come back. I guess I’ll just cross that bridge when I get to it.
This goodbye was intended to be my last column, but when The CW presented an opportunity next week to review “Gotham Knights” — the show I have been talking about for months — I couldn’t resist. Was it worth the wait? Stay tuned…
Angela Henderson-Bentley wrote about television for HD Media.
