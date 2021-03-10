ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — Two people died in a fire in an abandoned house in West Virginia, authorities said.
The home in Elkins was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived Tuesday night, the city of Elkins said on its website.
The victims of the fire were not immediately identified. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.
The home had no electrical, gas or water service and had been deemed uninhabitable by city fire and code enforcement officials, the statement said. The home failed to sell during a 2019 auction for unpaid property taxes.
The statement said the home was in an advanced state of disrepair and its front porch was missing. A code enforcement officer sealed the front and back entrances last June and posted signs that the house was unsafe.