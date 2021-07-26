Kentucky school districts should consider requiring all adults and students to wear masks in schools to minimize the risk of disrupting in-person learning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday while reporting an escalating coronavirus surge fueled by the delta variant.
With schools reopening in coming weeks, the governor urged school district leaders to follow a set of recommendations to try to avoid disruptions that hampered the previous academic year.
“If school districts don’t embrace mitigation efforts, we are not going to be in school every day,” Beshear said. “It’s because the delta variant is going to stop you from ultimately having your students in (class) like you want to.”
The governor expressed concern about the speed of the escalation, with statewide coronavirus cases tripling in two weeks due to the more aggressive delta variant.
“This is an escalation that is happening primarily in unvaccinated Kentuckians, and the solution remains the same — get vaccinated,” Beshear said.
Districts are encouraged to require all unvaccinated adults and students to wear a mask when in class or other indoor school settings. The same should apply for students under age 12, since they aren’t eligible for vaccinations.
To optimize safety and minimize disruptions, districts should take the extra step to require all students and adults to wear a mask when in class and other indoor settings, Beshear said.
Ohio doesn’t plan to mandate masks in schools this fall, but health officials strongly recommend students and staff wear face coverings if they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health’s chief medical officer said Monday.
That and other recommended steps are essential to protecting children and ensuring a successful school year as students return to classrooms, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said.
Some of Ohio’s largest districts, including Columbus and Cleveland, already decided to require masks for everyone when the school year begins. Others are still navigating the complicated decision-making and polarization around mask rules as the delta variant spreads and cases rise.
The health department is strongly urging school employees and eligible students age 12 and older to get vaccinated. That is the best protection, Vanderhoff said.
Health officials there also are recommending schools continue additional measures that have proven helpful, such as keeping extra distance between people indoors, improving ventilation, sanitizing and encouraging good hand-washing.
In West Virginia, active cases of the coronavirus in Kanawha County have doubled in the past week after reaching a 12-month low, health officials said.
The number grew to 124 on Monday, up from 58 active cases on July 19, the Kanawha-Charleston health department said in a news release.
Active virus cases peaked in Kanawha County at nearly 2,100 in early January before dropping steadily, falling below 500 in mid-March. The number hit 57 on July 13, the fewest active cases since June 2020. The county has said the recent trends among positive cases have occurred in people who are unvaccinated.
Statewide, at least 35 cases of the delta variant have been reported.