Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct road clearing and debris removal operations Feb. 19, 2021, in Ceredo, Wayne County, West Virginia.

 National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston

CHARLESTON (AP) — Five West Virginia counties have qualified for federal funding as a result of severe winter storms this year, the state Emergency Management Division said.

The counties are Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.

Storms starting Feb. 10 produced snow, sleet and freezing rain in southwestern West Virginia. Trees and power poles were toppled, causing widespread outages and some impassable roads.

Gov. Jim Justice included Jackson County in the state of emergency declaration, but Jackson County was found not to qualify for federal disaster aid, Emergency Management said in a news release.

Emergency Management is coordinating with FEMA to begin the application process for those affected by the winter storms.

