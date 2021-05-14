CHARLESTON — Five West Virginia counties have qualified for federal funding as a result of severe winter storms this year, the state Emergency Management Division said.
They are Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.
Storms starting Feb. 10 produced snow, sleet and freezing rain in southwestern West Virginia. Trees and power poles were toppled, causing widespread outages and some impassable roads.
Gov. Jim Justice included Jackson County in the state of emergency declaration, but Jackson County was found not to qualify for federal disaster aid, Emergency Management said in a news release.
Emergency Management is coordinating with FEMA to begin the application process for those affected by the winter storms.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said the funds are public assistance made available to governmental agencies to reimburse costs related to the ice storms. Certain criteria must be met in order to get the funds.
Merry said the county will apply for the assistance, which will be submitted as a package from county departments. It could take a while to receive.
“That was a rough time for us,” Merry said of the ice storms. He said EMS prepared by pre-deploying generators across the county, but the infrastructure damage, such as downed power lines, became a major issue for many residents.
The Cabell County Commission recently opened bids for new generators at senior citizen centers. Merry said that project began in response to the needs that followed the ice storms. Residents would go to the senior centers during the day to warm up and recharge their phones before going home for the night.
“People needed somewhere they could go,” Merry said.
Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said while the funds will not directly support individual residents who were affected, the public assistance will aid the county’s departments that responded.
“It does give us assurance that we don’t have to take money from the county budget,” Sobonya said.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement that the city will pursue an application for public assistance.
“I’m thankful for Gov. Justice’s administration including Cabell, Wayne and all of the other counties in West Virginia that were severely affected by the February ice storms in the state’s request for federal aid. I’m equally thankful for President Biden approving the aid,” Williams said. “My administration now will work diligently to submit a detailed application in an effort to recover all of our costs from mitigating the carnage created by these winter storms.”
BJ Willis, Wayne County’s emergency management director, said the FEMA declaration is a step in the right direction, and he hopes to learn more about what resources are available to the counties in the coming days.
“Eighty-three percent of the county was without electricity, some of them for more than two weeks, but the damage was pretty much countywide,” Willis said. “I don’t think there was any part of Wayne County that was not affected by the ice storms.”
Willis said even though the declaration is just for damage caused by the ice storms, he hopes the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is able to assist areas that were greatly affected by flooding that happened in late February.
The assistance would not support efforts related to flooding that followed the ice storms, but Wayne County is already exploring a possible solution. Commissioners recently heard from the West Virginia Conservation Agency regarding a possible partnership to address flooding issues locally.