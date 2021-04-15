CHARLESTON (AP) — Services are set for a West Virginia high school athlete who was fatally shot last week.
The funeral for Capital High School senior Kelvin "KJ" Taylor will be held Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the city of Charleston announced. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the 11 a.m. service.
Social distancing measures will be in place, including temperature checks. Face coverings will be required.
At the conclusion of the service, a small ceremony and balloon release will take place at Laidley Field, followed by a gathering at the Second Avenue Community Center in Charleston, the statement said.
Taylor, 18, was shot in the chest on April 7. On Monday, police announced that a vehicle of interest was located in Kanawha County, although no further details were released.
Taylor had played football and basketball and was set to graduate next month.