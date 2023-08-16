The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — A Houston energy transition company is planning a $2 billion investment to produce clean hydrogen with natural gas in West Virginia, a project estimated to create up to 800 permanent jobs, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

Once it clears regulatory hurdles, Fidelis New Energy will locate its Mountaineer GigaSystem facility on 1,000 acres in Point Pleasant along the Ohio River in Mason County.

