Kentucky Elections

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear listens to a reporter’s question following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

 Timothy D. Easley | The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear offered an incentive Monday for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying he will lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

The Democratic governor's announcement came on the opening day of a massive vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. The goal is to vaccine 200,000 Kentuckians at the drive-through location in the next seven weeks, he said.

More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but the governor has stressed that many vaccination sites have available openings. He set the threshold for ending capacity restrictions at most businesses and venues as an enticement to pick up the pace.

"When we have vaccinated 2.5 million Kentuckians, we will remove capacity restrictions for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons," Beshear said.

That goal can be reached as soon as 3½ weeks given current vaccine supplies, but "realistically" it's probably going to be achieved in four to six weeks, he said.

"But it is all up to us," the governor said. "Every single individual's choices can get us closer to that normalcy we've been looking for."

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you