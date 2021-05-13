HUNTINGTON (AP) — Recent tests show bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' disease is no longer found at a West Virginia-run hospital two weeks after it was detected, hospital officials said.
Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington replaced all of its faucets, a hot water heater and installed a recirculation pump, according to a statement Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Legionella bacteria was detected last month in two sinks in the hospital's administration building during routine testing. The sinks were in a CEO restroom and a former Human Resources break room in a basement. The building did not house patients.
Water in the administration building was turned off during the ensuing work.
Legionnaire's disease can be dangerous to people with lung or immune system problems. It is spread by inhaling droplets from contaminated water sources. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.