MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia father has been charged with neglect resulting in death after his 5-year-old son was killed in a traffic crash.
Roy Thomas Tranter, 45, was charged following the crash Tuesday in Mineral Wells, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.
Tranter's vehicle went off the road and rolled onto its side, according to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court. His unrestrained son was ejected from the vehicle, the complaint said.
Witnesses said passersby attempted to perform CPR on the boy, a statement from Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said. The boy was unresponsive when emergency crews arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. His name was not released.
The complaint did not say why the vehicle left the roadway. An investigation was continuing, authorities said.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Tranter had an attorney.