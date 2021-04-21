LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother was charged with murder early Wednesday after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle, authorities said.

Louisville Police officers went to the home of Kaitlin R. Higgins Tuesday night after a caller reported seeing her with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket, according to news outlets, which cited an arrest report.

They found Higgins, 28, on the porch and blood on the steps before opening the vehicle's trunk and finding the child's body, the arrest citation said.

Higgins told police she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue, the citation said.

Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, according to court records, which did not list a defense attorney.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you