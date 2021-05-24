PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man who stabbed a neighbor and then charged at a responding officer with a weapon has been fatally shot, police said.
Officers were called to Oakwood Village apartments Sunday and found a 60-year-old woman outside her apartment with "multiple stab wounds," Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said. The suspect, Rufus James Ramsey III, 34, was found outside his apartment still armed with what Martin described as "basically a meat cleaver."
Martin told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that Ramsey initially dropped the weapon, but then picked it up and rushed at an officer, who shot him.
It appears the officer acted properly, Martin said, but West Virginia State Police will investigate and the Parkersburg Police Department will do an internal investigation "to make sure all policies and procedures were followed and adhered to," Martin said. Police did not release the name of the officer.
It doesn't appear the woman and Ramsey had any connection other than living in the same apartment complex, police said.
No further information was immediately released.