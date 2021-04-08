CINCINNATI (AP) — Police and and animal authorities in Cincinnati were on the lookout Thursday for monkeys reportedly last seen swinging in trees in a cemetery.

After being unable to spot any monkeys Wednesday night or Thursday morning, police expressed some speculation about the reported monkey sightings.

"It may be some misinformation but we are taking it very seriously," Police Sgt. Joseph Hicks said. He said the Cincinnati Zoo and the local animal warden were helping officers search, but they had seen no sign of monkeys. Police also had no reports from any primate owners.

Some people suggested that a dark, grainy video posted on Facebook actually showed wild turkeys in trees, not monkeys.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you