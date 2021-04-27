COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fully vaccinated Ohioans are no longer required to quarantine if they're exposed to someone with COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday, citing increased vaccination figures.
The policy change also means that teens who are vaccinated will be able to participate in sports and other activities even after exposure, the governor said. The change applies to all adults except those in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other group care settings.
"The power of the vaccine allows us to do this," DeWine said.
The Health Department says 4.6 million people, or four of every 10 people in the state, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. More than 3.5 million people, or almost one in three people in Ohio, have finished the vaccination process.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,065.71 new cases per day on April 11 to 1,556.43 new cases per day on April 25, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Meanwhile, in Kentucky, residents 16 and older have "more options than ever" to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday as the state reported more than 700 new coronavirus cases.
More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of vaccine, he said.
Once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID-19 shot, Beshear has pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
The state reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, including seven deaths discovered through the state's audit of deaths from previous months.
The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.17%. Nearly 400 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 103 in intensive care units.
On Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 151,848 total COVID-19 cases and 2,662 total deaths.
As announced Monday, DHHR’s epidemiology team conducted a reverse death match by pulling official death certificates. Due to this review, the department said there has been a reduction of 162 deaths from the dashboard, as those death certificates did not officially list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
There were three new deaths reported Tuesday.
Cases per county: Barbour (1,373), Berkeley (11,934), Boone (1,937), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,143), Cabell (8,544), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (562), Fayette (3,345), Gilmer (746), Grant (1,249), Greenbrier (2,705), Hampshire (1,746), Hancock (2,735), Hardy (1,470), Harrison (5,523), Jackson (1,966), Jefferson (4,464), Kanawha (14,445), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,427), Logan (2,998), Marion (4,270), Marshall (3,331), Mason (1,958), McDowell (1,530), Mercer (4,645), Mineral (2,804), Mingo (2,464), Monongalia (9,043), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,106), Nicholas (1,552), Ohio (4,107), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (848), Pocahontas (658), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,932), Raleigh (6,428), Randolph (2,511), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (776), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (678), Upshur (1,836), Wayne (2,958), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,256), Wirt (388), Wood (7,640), Wyoming (1,953).