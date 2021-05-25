CHARLESTON (AP) — Two West Virginia police officers who shot and wounded a Black man wielding a knife will not face any charges, a prosecutor has said.
A review of body camera video and reports determined the Charleston Police officers did not commit any crimes in the shooting of Denaul Dickerson on April 30, Kanawha County First Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris told news outlets on Monday.
Authorities have said Dickerson, 33, was shot and treated at a hospital after lunging at officers with a knife. He has been charged with attempted malicious assault of a police officer.
Morris said he wrote a letter to Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt to say the office would not pursue criminal charges, but he declined to release it, citing evidence in the letter that involves the pending charge against Dickerson.
Police were initially called to the scene after Dickerson was accused of threatening to stab someone, officials said.