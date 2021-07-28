POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Workers began repairs this week on W.Va. 2 in Mason County near the Jackson County line on a slip believed to have been caused by heavy rains earlier this month.
Both lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work began Wednesday and is expected to take about four days. Emergency and mail delivery vehicles will be allowed to pass through while both lanes are closed, the Department of Transportation said in a news release.
“The area presented a challenge due to the length of the slip,” said Kathy Rushworth, Division of Highways District 1 maintenance engineer. “We gathered information and considered several methods of repair and chose soil nails as the most efficient and effective for the location.”
One lane of the road will reopen after the initial closure until repairs are finished in about four weeks.
