ATHENS, W.Va. (AP) — Temporary detours are expected on Interstate 77 in West Virginia during a couple of periods this summer, the state Department of Transportation said.

The work involves a bridge deck replacement project in Mercer County.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority scheduled an accelerated project at the Athens exit ramp, Exit 14, on I-77 South.

The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 21 to 23 to prepare for the project, the department said in a news release. Deck removal and replacement begins July 11, and the ramp will be closed 24 hours a day through July 22.

Traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp during the closure.

