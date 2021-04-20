Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.