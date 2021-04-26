West Virginia's long population slide and Ohio's sluggish population growth have cost the states additional congressional seats, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday.
In West Virginia, the change is likely to force three Republican incumbents to vie for two House districts after the next round of redistricting, while in Ohio, the latest census adjustment will take the state's representation in the U.S. House to 15 representatives, down from the current 16. Ohio has lost a total of nine seats since 1960.
The census data delivered the latest blow to West Virginia, where the resident population dipped to 1,793,716 in 2020, down nearly 3.2% from 1,852,994 in 2010 — the largest decline in the nation. The state once had six House seats, but the delegation has been shrinking since 1960.
As the exodus continued, Gov. Jim Justice and the GOP lawmakers who have a supermajority in the Legislature tried to cut income taxes this year to entice more to stay and others to move in. The state has even offered financial incentives, including free admission to state tourist and recreation attractions, to lure new residents.
But the tax cuts failed as conservatives disagreed on the details during the 60-day legislative session. Justice has vowed to campaign statewide for his proposal and then summon lawmakers back for a special session to pass it.
The new figures also show the sixth-straight decade of congressional declines for Ohio, where the population grew by 2.3% between 2010 and 2020, to 11.8 million residents. The national population grew by 7.4%, according to the data.
Slow levels of job creation, failure to attract enough immigrants and a dearth of top-tier public research universities to attract and retain young talent are among reasons Ohio is not growing faster, said Ned Hill, a professor of economic development at Ohio State University's Glenn College of Public Affairs.
Gov. Mike DeWine has advanced several initiatives aimed at building Ohio's pipeline of workers in burgeoning technology fields, including the creation of innovation zones in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati intended to make Ohio a medical epicenter, said spokesperson Dan Tierney.
In West Virginia, Roman Stauffer, a GOP consultant, expects the legislature's redistricting process later this year to result in the two remaining congressional districts being divided between north and south. Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney would face off in a Republican primary in 2022, if both choose to run for reelection in the north.
Meanwhile, Rep. Carol Miller is likely to seek reelection representing the southern portion of the state, which has felt the brunt of the economic effects from deserted coalfields.
"West Virginians have seen too many neighbors, friends, and family members leave our state," Miller said in a statement to The Associated Press. "My mission to make West Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family will continue just the same after the census data is released."
In a joint statement last week, the current House members said they all planned to run for reelection, but might reconsider after the new lines are drawn.
McKinley has not faced a primary opponent since first winning his congressional seat in 2010. He is from Wheeling and is a former state legislator who ran for governor in 1996.
Mooney, a former Maryland state senator, was elected to his seat in 2014 and lives in Charles Town, a bright spot of growth in the Eastern Panhandle.
In 2010, Democrats controlled all but one of West Virginia's five congressional offices, including both U.S. Senate seats. The state's transformation into a GOP stronghold accelerated over the past decade, and registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats. Former President Donald Trump carried the state with 66% of the vote last year. Sen. Joe Manchin is now the sole Democrat to hold statewide office, and his term is up in 2024.
The redrawing of political maps that is set to begin later this year in Ohio could give Democrats an opportunity to reclaim control of several of the 15 remaining seats. Under the current Republican-drawn map, they control only four of 16 seats.
Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause Ohio, said the new rules Ohio voters have approved will require districts to be more compact — by keeping counties and municipalities whole, among other things — and will make districts more competitive.
Already, some moves suggest that Ohio congressional representatives can see what's coming.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Youngstown-area Democrat comfortably elected for years, announced a bid for the U.S. Senate earlier Monday, the first of several congressmembers to consider a run. GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, whose central Ohio district's Republican slant has been shrinking, recently has announced he'll leave Congress. Former U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, a Cleveland Democrat, left her seat to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development.