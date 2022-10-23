Book Review - Demon Copperhead
This cover image released by Harper shows “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver.

 Harper | via The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club choice.

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for “Demon Copperhead,” Winfrey called Kingsolver’s 560-page novel “the kind of epic you want to read this fall.” The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.

