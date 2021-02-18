FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has joined in urging Kentuckians who lack health insurance to take advantage of new opportunities now available to sign up for coverage.

The sign-up window for government insurance markets runs through May 15. President Joe Biden ordered those markets that ended their annual enrollment periods in December to reopen.

Beshear, who calls health care a basic human right, said the coronavirus pandemic has underscored how "expanded health care in Kentucky has helped us to have fewer deaths than most states."

"It is critical for every Kentuckian to have health care coverage, and I urge those still needing coverage to take time to enroll during this period," the Democratic governor said.

Kentuckians needing help to enroll for health care coverage can visit kynect.ky.gov, a one-stop portal for finding health coverage and other benefits, state officials said. The site is run by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

