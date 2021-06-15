CUNARD, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a West Virginia man has been recovered two days after he disappeared along the New River, authorities said.

A whitewater rafting guide on Monday discovered the body of Rudy Ezra Cerda of Beckley along a stretch of the river in Cunard, about six miles from where he last was seen by friends, The Register-Herald reported.

New River Gorge National Park and Reserve spokeswoman Eve West said Cerda had disappeared on Saturday.

Friends reported Cerda was sitting in a shallow part of the river in Thurmond while the group fished. The group left and Cerda was gone when they returned. His cell phone and a shirt were left behind, West said.

West said officials will determine a cause of death.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you