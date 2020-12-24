CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston has plans to build a new skate park underneath the Interstate 64 bridge near Magic Island.
The City Council authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with American Ramp Company to build the park by spring 2021. The design envisions two bank ramps, 15 quarter pipes, four half pipes, grind ledges and more, according to a news release.
"Our young people have been asking for safe, fun places to hang out with their friends. This skate park will create opportunities for physical activity and social interactions," Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. "With the help of local and national skaters, we have worked to build a park that will cater to both beginners and experts."