CHARLESTON — A piece of concrete fell through a ceiling in the West Virginia Capitol, injuring one person Friday.

“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol,” the Department of Administration said in a statement. “A small piece of this concrete approximately 1.25 (inches) thick fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee.”

The condition of the person who was hit was not immediately known, news outlets reported.

The legislative proofreading room and an adjacent office were blocked off after the incident.

Structural engineers will investigate.

