The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LOS ANGELES — Homeownership is likely to remain a pipe dream for many Americans this spring homebuying season. The nation’s worst housing slump in nearly a decade stoked hope among prospective buyers that homes could be scooped up more easily and prices would come back to earth. But while home prices appear to have peaked last summer, they still ended 2022 higher than they were at the end of 2021 and buyers face sharply higher borrowing costs than a year ago. Still, it’s not all bad news. Nationally, there are more homes for sale now than a year ago and data shows sellers are more willing to lower their asking price.

LOS ANGELES — Homeownership is likely to remain a pipe dream for many Americans this spring homebuying season.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you