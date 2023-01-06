Tobacco Sales-Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference as Dr. Sara Bode of Nationwide Children's Hospital stands behind him after he vetoed legislation that would have blocked cities like Columbus from banning the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored vapes, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (Brooke LaValley/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

 Brooke LaValley

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities.

The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative.

