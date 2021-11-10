HUNTINGTON — Pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available at the Putnam County Health Department.
The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will be available to children ages 5 to 11 during a walk-in vaccination clinic Thursday, Nov. 11, at the health department in Winfield, West Virginia. Vaccines will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with staff members taking a break from 11 a.m. to noon. Flu shots will also be available.
The COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available for children ages 5 to 18 on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a release from the health department. Children under the age of 5 can also receive a flu shot during the clinic, and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive either vaccine.
People unable to attend Thursday’s clinic can visit the health department during additional pediatric walk-in hours this month. For dates and hours, visit pchdwv.org/ and click the “Calendar” tab.
Elsewhere in West Virginia, a county health administrator resigned after his department mistakenly administered the wrong dosage of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot to about 200 people last month.
The Mercer County Health Department’s board accepted administrator Roger Topping’s resignation Tuesday night.
During an Oct. 28 vaccine clinic, full doses of the Moderna booster were given out instead of the recommended half doses, news outlets reported.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state’s health officer, said the full dose is not harmful but could cause a stronger side effect in some people.
Topping had said the department did not know half dosages should have been administered.
“We made a mistake,” Topping said. “We erred, and we are owning up to that. We are sorry it happened. But we thought we were doing what we were supposed to do. To my knowledge, we never received a memo that was directing us to use half of the full dose.”
Vaccine clinics operated by the Mercer County Health Department have been stopped temporarily.
Statewide, 857 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, for a total of 279,694. There were also 24 new deaths reported, for a total of 4,592.
Among the deaths was a 70-year-old woman from Cabell County, the 275th virus-related death for the county. Other regional deaths were a 79-year-old man from Wayne County, 71-year-old woman from Lincoln County and 76-year-old man from Mason County.
There were 6,115 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (61), Berkeley (416), Boone (101), Braxton (49), Brooke (64), Cabell (274), Calhoun (29), Clay (23), Doddridge (7), Fayette (146), Gilmer (11), Grant (73), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (103), Hancock (107), Hardy (93), Harrison (246), Jackson (81), Jefferson (130), Kanawha (482), Lewis (62), Lincoln (165), Logan (84), Marion (266), Marshall (82), Mason (64), McDowell (58), Mercer (274), Mineral (106), Mingo (71), Monongalia (256), Monroe (29), Morgan (45), Nicholas (179), Ohio (113), Pendleton (9), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (14), Preston (139), Putnam (256), Raleigh (243), Randolph (76), Ritchie (18), Roane (92), Summers (23), Taylor (106), Tucker (22), Tyler (19), Upshur (136), Wayne (96), Webster (48), Wetzel (58), Wirt (10), Wood (210) and Wyoming (82).