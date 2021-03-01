Heavy rain across Appalachia has led to water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said.
A flood warning issued by the National Weather Service's Charleston bureau was in effect for much of West Virginia until 11 a.m. Monday.
According to the National Weather Service, the Ohio River at Huntington will crest at 50.3 feet at 7 a.m. Wednesday — 7 feet higher than what was recorded at noon Monday.
According to the NWS, the river rose about 10 feet in the 24-hour period ending at noon Monday, leaving it near the level at which its water will be over W.Va. 2 at Glenwood, just across the county line in Mason County, and the level that would cover Riverside Drive in Guyandotte and encroach on U.S. 60 East in Huntington.
Flooding hit some areas that were ravaged by power outages from ice storms last month. Floodwaters inundated roads in more than a dozen counties, highways officials said. The National Guard assisted with some evacuations Sunday night in the Dunlow area of Wayne County.
A water rescue was made Sunday on Peach Ridge Road in Putnam County after a man attempted to drive through flood water, according to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.
“Around 11:10 a.m. Sunday, Hurricane Fire & Rescue was called to Peach Ridge Road to rescue a gentleman from his vehicle,” Edwards said. “His family had told him to not to attempt it, but he didn’t listen. He quickly became stuck in the flowing and quickly rising waters.”
Edwards said within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene the water had risen approximately 12 inches.
“Our rescue crews were able to remove the man safely from the vehicle with no injuries,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the man told them it was his son’s birthday and after being without power for 12 days he just wanted him to have Gino’s pizza and some Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“He said he knew better, but wanted his son to have a good birthday,” Edwards said. “I guess we can all understand, but it is not worth risking your life or the lives of first responders that come to rescue you.”
Edwards said the man was sent home, but Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes wanted to make sure the child got his special birthday meal.
“Deron goes and picks up the food items requested, drives the long way around the water and then had to continue on foot to get this birthday meal to him,” the mayor explained. “That’s an amazing story.”
Wilkes said he is a parent and just wanted to do anything he could to help.
"If it was my kid's birthday I would do everything I could, so I thought I can easily fix this by just driving the long way around to get him his special birthday meal," Wilkes said.
Edwards said several other roads in the county remain under flood waters. He said W.Va. 34 at the Putman/Lincoln county line is impassable and the mayor is urging motorists to make safety a priority.
“Turn around and do not drive through roads covered with flood water,” he said. “If you can’t see the road then you don’t know how deep it is or if the road has been washed out. Even if you think you know the road it could be much deeper or more dangerous than you think.”
In Cabell County, a dispatcher said many roads remain under water.
“There are several dozen roads throughout the county that flooded in part,” the dispatcher said.
West Mud River Road at Zoar Church in Milton was reported as being under water as well as several other roads in the town. There were reports on Monday that residents from East Mud River Road were being evacuated.
No injuries have been reported, the dispatcher said.
In Boyd County, Kentucky, a dispatcher with 911 said there were only a few flooded roadways, but the water began to recede on Monday.
“We had a few cars get stuck, but they were able to get out of the vehicles to safety on their own, so there were no rescues needed by our first responders or no reports of injuries,” the dispatcher said.
In Roane County, residents in one public service district were asked to conserve drinking water after a flooded water plant broke down and was inaccessible. The Clay Roane Public Service District said in a social media post that water tanks were dangerously low and cannot be refilled until the floodwaters recede and the problem is repaired.
Some schools, including those in Cabell and Putnam counties, were closed or delayed classes due to flooding concerns and about 18,000 customers were without power in Kentucky and West Virginia, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking service.
Skies are expected to clear and become sunnier as the day goes on, according to the NWS forecast.