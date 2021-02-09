LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most of Kentucky is under a winter storm watch featuring ice, freezing rain and snow for the next few days, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
Dangerous driving conditions are possible along with power outages and tree damage, the weather service said.
As much as one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of ice could accumulate along a path stretching from Paducah and Mayfield to Morehead and Pikeville beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Friday morning, forecasters said. Parts of Kentucky north and south of that strip could receive as much as a quarter of an inch.
Snow and sleet accumulation could total 1 to 3 inches by Thursday night, the weather service said.
High temperatures during the period are expected to be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s.