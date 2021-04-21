HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice set a new mantra for himself at his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday: “Beat 588 Bad.”
He was referring to the 588,000 eligible West Virginians who might be refusing to get vaccinated, based on estimates that upward of 40% of the state population might have vaccine hesitancy.
If that estimate is accurate, and the vaccine hesitant cannot be persuaded to change their minds, Justice said that would keep West Virginia from reaching a 70% vaccination rate — a threshold where many health experts believe mask wearing and social distancing mandates could be lifted.
“We’ve got a problem to really get after it, to educate more and more folks,” Justice said. “If we don’t, we’re not going to get rid of these masks.”
He added, “We can’t stand for 40% of the people not wanting to take it. We must double down and work it.”
State vaccination rates have plummeted in April, going from an average of more than 17,000 vaccinations a day at the end of March to fewer than 2,500 vaccinations a day in the past week.
On the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination administration tracker, West Virginia has dropped to 47th of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in vaccination rates. That’s down from 43rd on Monday.
Numerous surveys have shown that Republicans, evangelical Christians and residents of rural areas have the highest percentages of vaccine hesitancy, potentially posing a daunting combination for West Virginia.
After initially being a national leader in vaccine administration, state demand has spiraled in recent days, with percentages of West Virginians who’ve had at least one dose of vaccine plateauing at under 40% of the total population and about 50% of those age 16 and older.
James Hoyer, head of the state Interagency Task Force on Vaccination, said just over 748,000 West Virginians have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, about half of the roughly 1.45 million West Virginians age 16 or older.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s COVID-19 czar, said redoubling vaccination efforts is critical at a time when more infectious and deadlier variants of COVID-19 are entering West Virginia.
“We know the window to have our population protected is right upon us,” he said.
Marsh warned that children and young adults are more susceptible to the variants than they were to the original virus, noting that, in Brazil, half of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care units are under age 30.
To date, West Virginia has had one confirmed case of the Brazilian variant.
“The truth is, we are not dictating to the virus,” Marsh said. “The virus is dictating to us.”
Justice, in his closing comments, was more blunt, telling those refusing vaccinations, “How many of your family, loved ones, are going to have to die? How many people you know are going to have to die for us to awaken to the fact these vaccines are safe and necessary?”
“How many are going to die before you get vaccinated?” he asked on a day when the state COVID-19 death rate reached 2,800.
Statewide, 426 new cases were reported, for a total of 149,888. Eleven new deaths, including a 66-year-old man from Cabell County, brought the state’s total virus-related deaths to 2,800.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,361), Berkeley (11,711), Boone (1,890), Braxton (873), Brooke (2,126), Cabell (8,649), Calhoun (272), Clay (459), Doddridge (558), Fayette (3,293), Gilmer (739), Grant (1,240), Greenbrier (2,643), Hampshire (1,724), Hancock (2,718), Hardy (1,447), Harrison (5,461), Jackson (1,928), Jefferson (4,373), Kanawha (14,183), Lewis (1,143), Lincoln (1,400), Logan (3,009), Marion (4,184), Marshall (3,294), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,497), Mercer (4,591), Mineral (2,777), Mingo (2,441), Monongalia (8,977), Monroe (1,079), Morgan (1,092), Nicholas (1,522), Ohio (4,054), Pendleton (692), Pleasants (837), Pocahontas (649), Preston (2,817), Putnam (4,843), Raleigh (6,263), Randolph (2,499), Ritchie (662), Roane (584), Summers (770), Taylor (1,201), Tucker (524), Tyler (676), Upshur (1,825), Wayne (2,824), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,221), Wirt (381), Wood (7,591) and Wyoming (1,928).
Cabell County reported 338 active cases and 181 total deaths Wednesday, while Wayne County reported 21 active cases and 39 deaths.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that COVID-19 isn’t “going away on its own” in urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated as the state reported nearly 800 new virus cases and 13 more deaths.
More than 400 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, the governor said.
“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own,” Beshear said. “We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19. But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”
Anyone 16 or older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
The state reported 785 new virus cases Wednesday. The 13 additional virus-related deaths included six that were discovered through the state’s audit of deaths from prior months to get a more comprehensive count of the death toll.
The statewide rate of positive cases was 3.39%.
Once 2.5 million Kentuckians receive at least their first COVID-19 shot, Beshear has pledged to lift capacity and physical distancing restrictions for nearly all businesses, venues and events catering to 1,000 or fewer patrons.
Ohio reported a total of 1,058,395 cases Wednesday, with 19,024 deaths.