FRANKFORT, Ky. — Masking up in Kentucky schools was mandated by Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday as the fast-spreading delta variant causes waves of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The new executive action requiring indoor mask-wearing applies to K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status for COVID-19, the Democratic governor said. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky, he said.
“We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this delta variant,” he said. “We have already seen … that our kids will not stay in school; they will not get in-person learning. We will have massive quarantines.”
Beshear said he wants to avoid what happened last academic year, when schools shifted to distance learning due to the virus. The number of children infected with COVID-19 has risen sharply. Children under age 12 aren’t eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Without requiring masks, those youngsters would be defenseless against the virus, the governor said.
“We would be sending them to the deadliest version of a chicken pox party imaginable by sitting them in a classroom every single day without a mask, without being vaccinated, facing the delta variant,” Beshear said at a news conference.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said mask requirements give Kentucky schools the best chance to safely return to full-time, in-person learning this fall.
At Frankfort Independent Schools, the “small sacrifice and commitment” to wear masks has “opened up the world of opportunities for our students to be successful during in-person school,” said Superintendent Houston Barber. Frankfort Independent has been in school since Aug. 2 and has had no spread of COVID-19 cases during that time, Barber said.
Beshear’s masking order comes as Kentucky struggles with its worst virus surge since the pandemic began. He reported 2,500 new virus cases Tuesday — the highest one-day total since January — and seven virus-related deaths. The state’s test positivity rate surpassed 11%. Its virus-related death toll is approaching 7,400 and it surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases Monday.
Meanwhile, rising hospitalization rates are “absolutely alarming,” the governor said. Virus-related hospitalizations statewide shot up 43% and admissions to intensive care units by 32% in the first week of August, said Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner.
“If we don’t do this right, we don’t do our part, our hospitals get overrun,” Beshear said.
Last month, the governor recommended that school districts require mask-wearing in schools to minimize the risk of disruptions from the virus. Non-compliance in many districts — plus surging virus cases and hospitalizations — spurred Beshear to impose the schoolhouse mask mandate.
Most of the Bluegrass State is in the red zone — signaling a severe level of community spread — and vaccination rates continue to only inch upward.
Beshear had a blunt message for the unvaccinated: “If you hate all the steps that we have to take — you hate wearing a mask — get your shot. If you’re not getting your shot, you’re the reason we might have to put back on a mask. You won’t get your shot, you’re the reason that our kids are having to wear masks in school.”
Beshear said his mask order for schools follows federal guidance and will continue for 30 days. Whether it’s extended will depend on the level of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, he said.
The governor didn’t rule out expanding the mask mandate if the situation worsens.
“We’re going to continue to look at this surge in making decisions about what’s next,” he said. “Certainly, we won’t be afraid, if necessary, to institute a statewide mask mandate for those indoors, outside of the home.”
The governor vowed that the state’s economy “is going to stay open.” Beshear lifted most virus-related restrictions on businesses and public gatherings in June. He has trumpeted the state’s economic resurgence in recent months while attending a series of jobs announcements.
“I’m committed to no shutdowns,” he said. “I’m committed to not having to roll back capacity.”
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice presented the final cash prizes in the state’s vaccination sweepstakes Tuesday, part of a push to entice residents to get their COVID-19 shots — with mixed results — just as cases are again spiraling upward.
The Republican governor presented a nearly $1.6 million check to real estate agent Wally Board, of Spencer, as the grand-prize winner in the lottery for vaccinated residents that began seven weeks ago.
Earlier Tuesday, Justice presented a $588,000 second-place check to Kara Waldeck, of Charles Town. A pharmacy worker whose job includes administering doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Waldeck was in Charleston to help celebrate her grandfather’s birthday.
State data shows that more than 69% of residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Justice had set a goal of vaccinating 85% of residents 50 and older, a group that currently has 83% coverage. He also is close to a goal of getting 90% of those age 65 and older to receive their shots. The state has seen far less success in getting people under 30 vaccinated.
Lately, though, thousands have signed up to receive the vaccine amid the threat from the delta variant, which is now present in at least 35 of the state’s 55 counties, six more than a week ago. The number of delta variant cases increased to 161 on Tuesday, up from 100 on July 31.
Coronavirus cases statewide have jumped 80% this month alone and nearly fivefold over the past month. The number of current cases stands at 4,300 — the highest since June 1, according to state data.
Justice has said he will not consider reinstating an indoor mask mandate, which was lifted June 20. Decisions on masks in public schools this fall are being left up to local county officials.
In Ohio, more than 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, the highest number of cases reported in three weeks.