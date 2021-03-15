FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky can beat the president’s timetable for offering COVID-19 vaccinations to every adult wanting one, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday as the state reached an inoculation milestone.
The governor headlined a statehouse event celebrating the 1 millionth Kentuckian to receive at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — about three months after the first shipment of vaccine arrived in the state. Kentucky has more than 4 million residents.
“Think about how far we’ve come and how fast,” Beshear said.
Beshear sounded upbeat about Kentucky meeting or exceeding President Joe Biden’s national vaccination goals, but said it will depend on the supply of vaccine.
With more than 550 vaccination sites set up statewide and more to open, the state continues to increase the number of Kentuckians vaccinated each week, the Democratic governor said.
The goal is that no Kentuckian has to travel more than one county from their home to be vaccinated — seen as a key issue in getting the vaccine into arms.
“It’s going to be making sure that we can meet people where they are and ultimately addressing some hesitancy that’s out there,” Beshear said. “But those are all things that we can do.”
Regarding the president’s vaccination goals, the governor said: “I expect not only will we meet his goal of every adult in Kentucky who wants a shot getting it by the end of May, I think we’re going to beat his goal in opening up vaccinations to everyone before May 1st.”
Kentucky has had declining coronavirus cases for nine consecutive weeks, but the governor cautioned that “this war is not yet won” against the pandemic. The Bluegrass State is likely to cross another tragic milestone this week — 5,000 virus-related deaths, he said.
“My faith tells me that these are all God’s children — irreplaceable people who meant so much to their families, to their friends and to their communities,” the governor said.
In Ohio, eligible residents can book a vaccination appointment at more than 1,300 providers across the state by visitinggettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Also Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced updated quarantine guidance for student athletes and participants in extracurricular activities who may have been incidentally exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom setting.
For spring sports and extracurricular activities, students will not be required to quarantine because they have an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in a classroom under the school-based exposure guidance unless symptoms develop. Students will now be permitted to participate in organized sporting and extracurricular activities as long as they remain symptom-free and follow safety precautions.
Students who are exposed in other settings outside of the classroom, however, will be required to continue following existing CDC quarantine guidance.