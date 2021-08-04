FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since early February, as the governor warned that the growing outbreak will lead to more deaths.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 surpassed 10% as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, Gov. Andy Beshear said on social media. Kentucky also has its most virus patients hospitalized and in intensive care units since February, he said.
“We are not moving (in) the right direction,” the Democratic governor said. “And remember, with more cases comes more death.”
The state reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases and 10 more virus-related deaths Wednesday.
“This is serious,” Beshear said. “The delta variant is real. And we have to be willing to do what it takes. Folks, you need to get vaccinated. Things will get worse before they get better. But we can fight this. We can reduce the loss and the damage if you’re willing to get vaccinated.”
He also recommended when Kentuckians should wear a mask indoors.
“My recommendation is no matter where you are in Kentucky right now, if you’re going indoors with people outside of your home, put on that mask again,” he said. “It’s not forever. It’s just for now. It’s temporary.”
