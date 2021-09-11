NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman was arrested early Friday while driving a white SUV with official plates.
Police were contacted about an erratic driver near East Jessamine County High School, The Herald-Leader reported.
Nicholasville Police saw the SUV cross the center line twice and pulled the vehicle over. Corman was driving his official sheriff’s vehicle at the time, police said.
According to a citation, Corman was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Corman failed a field sobriety test and agreed to a preliminary blood-alcohol breath test, which read .136. Corman said a cup found in his vehicle had bourbon in it.
Jessamine County Sheriff Lt. Anthony Purcell said Corman was not planning on stepping down.
“He’s an elected official,” Purcell said. “He’s elected by the citizens of Jessamine County. He’s still the sheriff.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.