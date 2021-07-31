HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Health Department on Saturday reported the county was experiencing an increase in cases of the coronavirus, with 225 new cases being reported in July. For comparison, officials said there were 65 cases reported in June.
Lawrence County is fourth in the state for the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.
Health officials recommended taking precautions, such as getting a COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask indoors in public places, to help stop the spread of the virus.
Statewide in Ohio, nearly 1,500 new cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 1,129,277.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 since July 24, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,208. There were 203 cases reported in July.
Statewide, coronavirus cases have risen due to the highly contagious delta variant, and state leaders continue to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Vaccinations have started to tick up slightly “for the first time in a while,” Gov. Andy Beshear said last week. Between Thursday and Friday, the state had almost 6,000 new vaccinations, compared with a normal total of 1,800 to 2,200 new vaccinations.
More than 2.25 million Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or 62% of the state’s population ages 18 and older. Still, rates vary by age group, with the majority of residents in their 20s unvaccinated: 37% of Kentuckians 18 to 29 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with 83% of residents 65 and up.
In West Virginia, there were 137 active COVID-19 cases in Cabell County on Friday.
Because of substantial spread of the virus in the community, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reminded residents that new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend that all people over the age of 2 who are able to wear a mask — including fully immunized individuals — should wear one in indoor public spaces.
Earlier last week, the CDC changed course on masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.
Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.