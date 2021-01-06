HUNTINGTON — Leaders from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky were among those condemning the protests that took place in the nation’s capital Wednesday in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing President Donald Trump in the White House.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday called the occupation of the U.S. Capitol Building an “embarrassment” that runs counter to actions in a nation of laws.
DeWine, a Republican, said the final step in the constitutional process of electing a president was disrupted by what he called “a violent mob.”
“This is an embarrassment to our country,” said DeWine, who previously served in Washington both as a U.S. representative and U.S. senator.
“As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable,” DeWine said. “This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear.”
DeWine said peaceful demonstrations are a First Amendment exercise, but stopping the constitutional process of electing a president is not.
Republican Attorney General Dave Yost also called the Capitol occupation “lawlessness,” while in a tweet, Ohio’s Republican U.S. senator, Rob Portman, called on President Donald Trump to “condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence.”
Other leaders also condemned the acts.
“I’m shocked and dismayed by the violence here in the Capitol,” Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, said in an emailed statement. “This is not the way Americans solve our problems.”
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tweeted he was safe during the height of the occupation.
“The lives of countless workers — journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy,” he tweeted.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., released a statement at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We are okay and ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work,” he said. “These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and her staff were reported to be safe at about 4:30 p.m. as well.
“This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now,” Capito posted to Twitter. “We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.”
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., tweeted that she and her staff were safe, and it was time to get back to business.
“The actions of criminals who attacked the U.S. Capitol today are heartbreaking and unacceptable, there is no place in our democracy for violence. I again want to thank the Capitol Police for keeping us safe, they are heroes,” Miller tweeted.
In response to newly sworn-in Del. Derrick Evans attending the protect and entering the Capitol with the mob, West Virginia House of Representatives Speaker Roger Hanshaw said he condemned what occurred Wednesday.
“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Hanshaw said in a statement. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tweeted that the violence was unacceptable and he condemned it in “the strongest possible terms.”
“People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity,” he said.
Kentucky leaders also shared their reactions, with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear delaying his budget speech to state lawmakers in response to the violent protesters he denounced as “domestic terrorists” for storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The state’s top Republican legislative leaders joined in the condemnation. House Speaker David Osborne called the protests “sickening and despicable,” while Senate President Robert Stivers referred to the raucous scene as “tragic.”
Beshear said he and the two legislative leaders agreed to call off his speech until Thursday evening. The governor had been scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth speech Wednesday.
The governor will present his budget proposals for the coming fiscal year and other priorities in his speech, which will be delivered virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a social media video Wednesday, Beshear condemned the protests at the U.S. Capitol.
“Today, there cannot be Democrats or Republicans, there can only be Americans and all of us must condemn this,” the governor said. “If you’ve been standing with and riling up militia members across this commonwealth or this country, shame on you.
“If you believe in America, what you’re seeing in Washington, D.C., cannot be acceptable,” he added.
“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., tweeted. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation.”