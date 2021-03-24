HUNTINGTON (AP) — Marshall University will receive nearly $400,000 from the federal government to further mental health research.

West Virginia's U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding on Tuesday.

Capito said the funding will help research related to treatment for brain disorders and specifically Astrocyte-Mediated Synaptic Development.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a heavy burden on West Virginians struggling with mental health issues," Manchin said in a news release. "I'm pleased (the Department of Health and Human Resources) is investing in mental health disorder research at Marshall University which will help us support those affected by mental health illnesses."

