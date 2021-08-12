HUNTINGTON — More than 500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 505 new cases, for a total of 171,707. There was also one virus-related death reported, for a total of 2,975.
There are 5,076 active cases in the state.
In Cabell County, there were 324 active cases reported as of Wednesday. The county has reported five cases of the fast-spreading delta variant.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,594), Berkeley (13,429), Boone (2,254), Braxton (1,081), Brooke (2,299), Cabell (9,462), Calhoun (415), Clay (562), Doddridge (665), Fayette (3,772), Gilmer (936), Grant (1,342), Greenbrier (2,970), Hampshire (1,977), Hancock (2,914), Hardy (1,614), Harrison (6,497), Jackson (2,370), Jefferson (4,963), Kanawha (16,004), Lewis (1,465), Lincoln (1,645), Logan (3,444), Marion (4,884), Marshall (3,770), Mason (2,215), McDowell (1,732), Mercer (5,433), Mineral (3,040), Mingo (2,885), Monongalia (9,664), Monroe (1,273), Morgan (1,308), Nicholas (1,998), Ohio (4,508), Pendleton (728), Pleasants (987), Pocahontas (724), Preston (3,012), Putnam (5,628), Raleigh (7,429), Randolph (3,004), Ritchie (788), Roane (705), Summers (888), Taylor (1,385), Tucker (566), Tyler (792), Upshur (2,185), Wayne (3,402), Webster (633), Wetzel (1,519), Wirt (479), Wood (8,276) and Wyoming (2,193).
Statewide, a nonprofit group on Thursday was awarded $3.5 million in funding to boost COVID-19 testing and vaccine efforts in West Virginia, in addition to addressing HIV and substance abuse prevention.
The grant given to the Community Education Group by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes as the coronavirus pandemic gets worse by the day in West Virginia amid the spread of the delta variant.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have nearly doubled this month alone to 289, and delta variant cases have tripled to at least 299.
The Community Education Group’s one-year pilot project aims to reach deep within individual communities and residential settings to reduce disparities in vaccination coverage in rural, at-risk and underserved areas. The funding will go toward hiring and training 50 health care and community workers and distribute COVID-19 and other vaccines, executive director A. Toni Young said.
State data shows that 57% of residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. West Virginia has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, according to the CDC.
“We’ve hit this wall of folks that are vaccine ‘no’ and vaccine hesitant,” Young said in a telephone interview.
Broadband services are spotty in some rural places, so residents don’t have a way to easily find vaccine services close by. “So let’s take it to them,” Young said. The group also plans to provide transportation services to vaccine events.
In Kentucky, any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
He also praised the state school board for backing up his statewide school mask mandate with an emergency regulation requiring anyone inside a public K-12 school to wear a mask.
The Democratic governor warned about the pace of new coronavirus infections, with statewide daily cases surging from about 200 a month ago to nearly 3,000 on Wednesday.
Beshear responded to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week by signing an executive order requiring indoor mask wearing in K-12 Kentucky schools, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement also applies to child care and pre-kindergarten programs.
His executive action came after some Kentucky school districts left it up to parents to decide whether their children should mask up. Beshear’s mask mandate is being challenged by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Grumbling about the mandate has surfaced in some districts.
“Every school system, you need to be following this,” the governor said at a news conference. “Those that are trying to find a way out, just remember you’re facing the same COVID as everybody else.”
He said a refusal to comply would ignore recommendations from public health officials, his executive order and the regulation approved Thursday by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Beshear said he waited until this week to sign the masking order because he wanted to give local school leaders the “chance to do the right thing.” Many districts opened the academic year this week. Several dozen districts took the action to require masking up in schools without a state mandate.
Kentucky reported 2,713 coronavirus cases and six new virus-related deaths Thursday. The test positivity rate rose from 11.22% to 11.57%. Some 1,371 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19, up 44 from Wednesday.
In Ohio, more than 3,200 new cases were reported Thursday, for a total of 1,152,590 since the pandemic began.