HUNTINGTON — Nearly 150 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Thursday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 144 new cases, for a total of 162,111, and seven new deaths, for a total of 2,807.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,499), Berkeley (12,719), Boone (2,163), Braxton (979), Brooke (2,231), Cabell (8,817), Calhoun (372), Clay (539), Doddridge (628), Fayette (3,523), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,297), Greenbrier (2,863), Hampshire (1,909), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,556), Harrison (6,045), Jackson (2,210), Jefferson (4,756), Kanawha (15,353), Lewis (1,269), Lincoln (1,554), Logan (3,228), Marion (4,577), Marshall (3,522), Mason (2,038), McDowell (1,602), Mercer (5,072), Mineral (2,940), Mingo (2,696), Monongalia (9,351), Monroe (1,187), Morgan (1,224), Nicholas (1,860), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (719), Pleasants (957), Pocahontas (680), Preston (2,935), Putnam (5,289), Raleigh (6,983), Randolph (2,795), Ritchie (752), Roane (651), Summers (843), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (545), Tyler (738), Upshur (1,940), Wayne (3,168), Webster (532), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (450), Wood (7,898) and Wyoming (2,027).
Cabell County reported 120 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 50.
In Kentucky, 429 new coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths were reported Thursday.
The latest COVID-19 cases included 65 Kentuckians ages 18 and younger who were infected by the virus, according to state statistics.
The statewide rate of positive cases was down slightly at 2.52%. Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases have declined for four straight weeks.
More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s death toll from the virus reached at least 7,077. On Tuesday, the state added 260 more deaths to its audit of virus-related deaths that had gone unreported in prior months. Those deaths were discovered during a review spanning from March to October of last year.
In Ohio, 490 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, for a total of 1,103,380, with 19,912 deaths.