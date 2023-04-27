The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Smokey Robinson and The National, a live-action take on the classic Peter Pan story with Jude Law as Captain Hook, and the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” which is described as a one-of-a-kind trip into the mind of the celebrated rock star. Over on Hulu, “Glee” alum Dianna Argon is a woman facing intense societal pressure to have kids before her time runs out in filmmaker Alexis Jacknow’s “Clock” and The CW is putting the pedal to the metal with a six-part docuseries about the adrenaline, colorful personalities and passion surrounding the Indianapolis 500.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

