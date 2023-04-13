The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner’s four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock. The half-hour critically praised comedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Freeform and Katie Holmes directs and stars in “Rare Objects,” an adaptation of a novel by Kathleen Tessaro about a woman with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life starting with a new job at a New York antique shop.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

