This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Jonas Brothers, Nintendo releasing a fresh Legend of Zelda video game and PBS’ “Great Performances” celebrating 50 years of Broadway with a starry concert. You can enjoy both sides of the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez marriage by watching his “Air” on Prime Video and her thriller “The Mother” on Netflix. Plus, the use of artificial intelligence has become a hot topic and is the focus of a new limited FBI-focused series called “Class of ‘09” coming to FX on Hulu starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara.

New music from the Jonas Brothers, a double feature of Ben Affleck/Jennifer Lopez films and the latest installment in the highly popular Zelda games are among the entertainment titles coming to a device near you this week. Associated Press’ entertainment journalists break down what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

