The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The Heavy and Rodrigo y Gabriela, a new Judy Blume bio-documentary and video games set in the Minecraft and Dead Island universes. Netflix is also dropping the series “Mrs. Davis” about a nun determined to destroy a powerful artificial intelligence. Also on Netflix, Keri Russell returns for “The Diplomat,” a show about career envoy with a passion for Mideast affairs who randomly gets reassigned as the new U.S. ambassador in the UK. For gamers, Minecraft Legends turns the game’s blocky sandbox into a battleground. Meanwhile, Dead Island 2 transports the genre to Los Angeles.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you