The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week's new entertainment releases include the drama of the Oscars on Sunday, the pure pop of Miley Cyrus' new album "Endless Summer Vacation" and the fiery return of Bravo's cooking show "Top Chef," expanding its scope with an all-star edition for its 20th season. Kerry Washington returns to TV in a half-hour comedy called "UnPrisoned" on Hulu about a single mom who works as a relationship therapist whose father moves in with her and her teenage son after he's released from prison. And Idris Elba's "Luther" gets the feature film treatment in "Luther: The Fallen Sun" on Netflix.

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you